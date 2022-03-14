Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.51 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,577 shares of company stock worth $961,538. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

