Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 15,315 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,008,000 after purchasing an additional 62,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 140.6% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 750,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 438,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 212.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 431,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.