Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $420,000 Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Skillz during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Skillz during the third quarter worth $122,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $2.34 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $954.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

