Insider Selling: MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) CFO Sells $300,320.00 in Stock

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

