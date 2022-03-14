Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,324,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)
