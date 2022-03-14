Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

ITCB opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

