Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $40.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

