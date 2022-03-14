HC Wainwright Lowers Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target to $7.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

