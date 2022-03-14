MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,920 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $13.61 on Monday. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 235.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBI. TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday.

About MBIA (Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.