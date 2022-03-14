Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.74). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($4.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

RPTX opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

