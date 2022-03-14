UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 3,418.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 25.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.