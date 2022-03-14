Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.57. Hologic posted earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

HOLX opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

