UBS Group AG Sells 56,511 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,511 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $1,241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 69,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 239,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

GPK stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

