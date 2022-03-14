KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 203.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KT were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 187.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KT during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KT by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

KT opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.74. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

