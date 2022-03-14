LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 162,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 152,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPHD opened at $31.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $32.98.

