UBS Group AG Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,348,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,846,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,219,000 after purchasing an additional 348,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,824,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sabre by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

