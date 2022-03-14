LPL Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $161,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

