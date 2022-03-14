Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ UNAM opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.04. Unico American has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

