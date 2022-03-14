LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,520,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,747,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

