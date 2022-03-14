LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 434,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $48.77 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.