Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 226,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECVT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSE ECVT opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.82. Ecovyst Inc has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

