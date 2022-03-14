Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $814,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $624.40 million, a P/E ratio of -156.87, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.09.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

