Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,066 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 144.30%.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,763 shares of company stock worth $961,190. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

