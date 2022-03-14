Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

