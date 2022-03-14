Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
