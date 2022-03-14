Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 72,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Taitron Components by 180.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

