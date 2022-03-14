RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNWK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 171,801.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 1,016.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 677.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 102,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 106.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealNetworks (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.