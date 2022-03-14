RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.66.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
