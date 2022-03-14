Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.82. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 44.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

In related news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 36.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

