RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

