RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

