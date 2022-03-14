Millennium Management LLC Sells 116,524 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,524 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 223.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

