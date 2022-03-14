Millennium Management LLC Purchases 6,476 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 99.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

THRM stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.