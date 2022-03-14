Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $211.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.76 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.45.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 38.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

