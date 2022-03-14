Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 60,172 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

