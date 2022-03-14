32,681 Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262,742 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 2,951.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,280,000 after acquiring an additional 160,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in StepStone Group by 103.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 340,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

NASDAQ STEP opened at $31.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

STEP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

StepStone Group Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.