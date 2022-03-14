Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,604 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LINC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.