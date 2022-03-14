Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ZYME stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $390.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $39.41.

Zymeworks Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

