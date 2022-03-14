22,203 Shares in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 207.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Business First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.