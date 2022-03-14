62,139 Shares in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 136,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

