19,228 Shares in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMTB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,986 shares of company stock worth $1,155,995. 17.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMTB stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

