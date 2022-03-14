33,384 Shares in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Acutus Medical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320,162 shares during the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC raised its position in Acutus Medical by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 211,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 200,749 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 133,599 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFIB opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $46.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.71. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $19.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

