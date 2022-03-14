The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SWZ opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the second quarter worth $159,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

