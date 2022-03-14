The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
SWZ opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $10.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (Get Rating)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.