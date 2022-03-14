Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Up 124.2% in February

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the February 13th total of 34,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $101,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $2,263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,307,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSNB opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

