Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 7,873 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 167,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 83,523 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 30,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 147,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.