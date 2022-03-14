Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOK opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.32. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

