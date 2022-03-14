Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,913 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,641 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

