Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the second quarter valued at $4,163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LCNB by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LCNB by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LCNB by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $18.26 on Monday. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $207.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LCNB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

