Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $104,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $345,991 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $30.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $496.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

