23,300 Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vertex by 469.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VERX stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,378.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

