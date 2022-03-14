Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 11,300 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 164.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $96,480.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,204 shares of company stock valued at $544,390 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flexsteel Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.