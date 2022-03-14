California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,004 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $20.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $849.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.42. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

