Barclays Raises Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $6.00

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $5.70 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.45.

KOS stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

